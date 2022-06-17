Damakant Jayshi

Marathon County is expecting to face a spate of litigation over a new law that requires the county treasurer to inform a former property owner of any value in excess of the tax they owed – for a period of five years.

The new legislation marks a significant change from previous rules. The number of property owners potentially impacted is unclear.

“There are a lot of challenges and there’s going to be a lot of litigation, potentially, on that Act 216 but it’s yet to be seen,” Chair of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors, Kurt Gibbs, told his colleagues during the educational information meeting of the board on Thursday.

He spoke about the implication of the law after a presentation by Marathon County Treasurer Connie Beyersdorff. She said she was in touch with other county treasures who are still trying to understand the implications of law, which passed in April.

According to Act 216, after a county’s acquisition of a tax deed, the county treasurer has to “notify the former owner, by registered mail or certified mail sent to the former owner’s mailing address on the tax bill, that the former owner may be entitled to a share of the proceeds of a future sale.”

Previously, owners had to request the funds within 60 days. Now, the period has been extended to five years.

“Depending on the sale of the property, we may owe the former owner the part of the sale,” the county treasurer said. “There’s a lot of questions going on about…but it is still in the works.”

Gibbs further explained that if the property is a homestead, the previous homeowner could request to receive funds in excess of the debt they owed the county. “Act 216 says disregard whether it is homeowner property, or homestead property,” Gibs said.

If the value of the sale of any property – that the county acquired because the owner defaulted on tax – is greater than the debt owed the county, “the individual property owner has the right to claim that and has the right to claim that up to five years,” Gibbs said. “It creates a situation where the county may have to put those funds into (a) trust for five years.”