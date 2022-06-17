Governor Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) today announced that a new Rustic Road guide that offers 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery is available in print and online.

The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is in northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads near the site of a former rail depot, two state trails and a wildlife area.

“Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads show us the lakes that glaciers left behind and the bluffs they left untouched. They span our forests and tour our diverse agricultural heritage,” Governor Evers said. “This program, which began in Taylor County in 1975, continues to grow thanks to local participation and a neighborly instinct to share some hidden gems for no other reason than to bring people joy.”

With the addition of Rustic Road 123, the program now highlights approximately 740 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads.

“Almost every county in Wisconsin has designated a Rustic Road through our unique local-state partnership dedicated to providing recreational opportunity for people of all abilities,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Our website has new Rustic Roads mapping features online and we encourage travelers to share their photos and celebrate with us as they check more routes off the list.”

“No matter which way the road takes you, Wisconsin is a prime road trip destination and our Rustic Roads help show off some of our most scenic areas,” Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said. “They provide countless opportunities to enjoy our state’s natural beauty, explore our friendly communities, make memories and discover something new.”

For a free copy of the new edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747.

The Rustic Roads guide is also available online as an interactive PDF. The interactive guide provides links to individual Rustic Road features, as well as online maps.

Rustic Roads range from two miles to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation oversees the Rustic Roads program; however, the roads remain under local government authority. Learn more about nominating a Rustic Road by visiting the WisDOT website.