David A. Hardinger

David “Dave” Hardinger passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2022. Dave was born January 25, 1951 to Fred and Marjorie (Graffunder) Hardinger in Park Falls, WI. He had fond memories of growing up along the banks of the Flambeau, fishing and romping through the woods. They lived in Park Falls until 1964, when they moved to Wausau. Dave graduated from Wausau High School in 1969.

He worked for nearly 50 years at Kolbe Windows and Doors, and he spent the majority of that time as a truck driver. Dave enjoyed traveling the highways and byways of America, meeting customers and delivering to home sites in nearly every state.

In 1976, he married Laurie Oelke, who proceeded him in death in 2001. They were blessed with two children, Abby and Cody, who filled his weekends for years with scouting activities, movie nights, and school and church events. He rarely spent a week at home as his kids grew up as even his vacation times were filled with camping trips up north, visits to family in Chicago and Minneapolis, or road trips to Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota, Michigan, North Carolina and Missouri.

Dave was a master woodworker, and found joy in all of the ways a single piece of unfinished wood could become a beautiful object. He enjoyed nothing more than beginning a new project; he even managed to finish two or three of them. He liked camping, fishing, and hunting. He never met a dog he didn’t love, and they loved him right back. He had an interest in current events and liked to read, and spent many hours listening to books on tape as he drove. He was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, where he could be found on the usher team, the properties committee, and working every pancake breakfast for 25 years.

In his later years, he enjoyed the companionship of JoAnn Scyzgelski, who survives him. They spent time traveling, going to art shows and exhibits, and gardening at their home. He was a member at the Elks Club, and liked to grab a drink and a fish fry there on a Friday night.

He is survived by his children, Abigail (Mike) Noschese and Cody (Nikki) Hardinger; his grandson, Chase Hardinger; his sister, Roxanne (Jeff) Ray; his in laws, Verlyn (Kathy) Oelke, Nyla Lewis, Nadine Oelke, Elizabeth Oelke, Ruth Byers; his nieces and nephews, Becky (Travis) Hastings, Kasha Oelke, Vanessa (Greg) Bokenkamp, Jaime (Rodney) Simmons, Nicholas (Cara) Oelke, Katy (Justin) Sudlow, Allie (Liam) Dawson, and many great nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, his in-laws Lawrence and Mae Oelke, his brothers-in law Merle Oelke and T. Kenneth Lewis, all of his aunts and uncles, and his beloved canine companions Zeb and Nixon.

A service for Dave will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St. Wausau. Pastor Gary Froseth will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangments.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com.

Angela J. Melvin

Angela J. Melvin of Wausau, aged 52, peacefully passed away on June 11, 2022.

Angie was born in Medford, Wisconsin on July 5, 1969. She attended and graduated from Abbotsford High School. She lived a special life with many challenges; however, they never stopped her from being feisty and positive. Once she made up her mind, nothing could stop her.

She always had the support, love, and care from her family and friends. She had many accomplishments and became a role model to many that knew her. Throughout Angela’s life, she made friends wherever she went.

Angie was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. She enjoyed activities including bowling, art, music, watching movies, and researching mythology.

Angela is survived by her parents; Carol Canfield and Donald Melvin, her sister; Amy (Pat) Merrill, nephew and nieces; Jacob, Elizabeth, and Kyra Merrill, aunts and uncles; Jody Szutkowski, Susan Onesti, Jane (Mike) Hazen, Dennis (Annette) Melvin, and Delores Umlauft. She is also survived by maternal cousins Rick (Julie Heuser) Onesti, Rachel Monday, Collin (Amanda Dvorak) Carley, Sarah and Kayla Szutkowski; and paternal cousins Darin (Debra) Umlauft, Dean (Debbie) Umlauft, Denise Umlauft, Matt (Anna) Melvin, and Erin Melvin and their families. She is also survived by special family members Michael and Sally Shoemaker, Matt (Tamara) Shoemaker, Abbey (Solen) Richberger, Helen Shoemaker and their families.

Angela was proceeded in death by her step-father Pat Canfield, grandparents, Joseph and Doris Szutkowski of Bowler and Archie and Elaine Melvin of Abbotsford as well as uncles Duane Umlauft, Randy Carley, Richard Onesti, and Joseph Szutkowski.

Visitation will take place at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4pm until time of sharing of memories at 6:30 pm. Angela’s family gives a special thank you to Opportunity Inc. and Angie’s family at Cherish on Ginger Lane in Wausau as well as those that provided care for her throughout her life.

Jean A. Kruncos

Jean Audrey Kruncos, age 89 of Schofield, passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2022. Jean was born in Rhinelander, WI on March 11, 1933. She was the oldest child of Robert and Violet (Miller) Wiedeman.

She is survived by her children Michael (Brenda) Kruncos, Mark Kruncos, Kathleen Leith, Susan Welch and her grandchildren: Brian (Crystal) Kruncos, Eric Leith, Raeanne Kruncos, Emily and Rachel Welch. Great Grandchildren: Amber and Megan Kruncos. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Ronald (June) Wiedeman, Rhinelander, George Wiedeman (special friend Diane) Wausau, Kenneth (Carla) Wiedeman, Bozeman, MT., Cheryl Sandberg, Rhinelander and, brother-in-law Tom Waydick, Rhinelander.

She was preceded in death by her by her parents, three sisters, Delores, Teri and Judy, brothers Thomas and Robert, sister-in-law Faith Wiedeman and brother-in-law Joel Sandberg.

Jean was a proud member of the Altrusa Club where she was a member for over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Little Red Schoolhouse, Marathon Historical Society, 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, WI 54403 in Memory of Jean Kruncos.

Visitation and memorial service will take place Friday June 24th at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 Kort St. W, Rothschild, WI 54474. 3:00 pm visitation, 4:00 pm service. Private burial will take place at a later date in Rhinelander, WI.

Paul A. Falkowski

Paul A. Falkowski, 89, Wausau passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 22, 1932, in the town of Easton, son of the late Alex and Harriet (Obremski) Falkowski. On February 19, 1952, he married the love of his life, Loretta Baranowski, at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2019.

Paul worked for many years as a paper inspector for Wausau Papers. He was respected and admired by his coworkers.

He, along with his wife, built many beautiful homes in the Wausau area. He loved moving and developing the land on top a bulldozer in the Riverview area along with his beloved dog Shep.

Paul also had an exciting childhood growing up on the farm. He slept with the cows, jumped from the barn beams into the hay wagon, and even rode a pig.

Most important to him was being a devoted husband to his wife Loretta and a wonderful father to his children, grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother to his siblings, and uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Some of his pastimes included fishing and hunting. He proudly displayed a trophy moose mount from a Canadian hunt. Paul loved hunting and ice fishing with family and friends. He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren tubing down the Eau Claire and Wisconsin rivers and skiing out West. The history and adventures he shared will never be replaced.

Survivors include his children, Julie Lang, Las Vegas and Gail (Bryon Buhse) Harder, Wausau; his grandchildren, Michael (Christy) Harder, Bellevue, Heather (Michael) Lang-Cassera, Las Vegas, and Paul Lang, Costa Mesa; his great grandchildren, Audrey and Caitlin Harder, Bellevue; his siblings, Carol Thuot, Ringle, Fran Check, Custer, David Falkowski, Ringle; his sister-in-law, Pat Falkowski, Wausau and brother-in-law, Andy Check, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta; two daughters, Paulette and Crystal; siblings, Roseann Mijal, Alice Check, Roger and Donald Falkowski; brothers-in-law, Peter Thuot, Ronald Check and Joe Mijal; and sister-in-law, Carol Falkowski.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. The Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sharon J. Knoeck

Sharon J. Knoeck, 74, Marathon died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born February 2, 1948, in Wausau, daughter of the late Roger and Marie (Rader) Boehm. On May 15, 1971, she married Ivan Knoeck at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. He survives.

In her earlier years, Sharon worked at Marathon Cheese. She later went on to farm with her husband Ivan in the town of Cassel. Some of her favorite pastimes included tending to her flowers, gardening, cooking, baking, canning and being a proud homemaker. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially proud to be a grandmother of 5.

Survivors include her husband, Ivan Knoeck, children, Joel (Katherine) Knoeck, Marathon, Paula (Dean) Walters, Merrill and Glenn (Lindsey) Knoeck, Marathon, 5 grandchildren, Daisy, Frederick, Nicholas, Emily and Addison Knoeck and many cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Hannah Corbin

Hannah Evans Corbin, age 97, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Hannah was born October 7th, 1924 in Gorseinon, Wales, UK to William J. and Edith P. (Miles) Evans. The eighth of eleven children, Hannah emigrated to Gary, Indiana where she grew up with her brothers and sisters. Hannah married her high school sweetheart, Duane L. Corbin following his service in the United States Army in 1944. They were married for 65 years and resided in Wausau where they raised their five children.

Hannah was a loving wife and partner to our father, who always referred to her as “Pink”, because it was her favorite color. She was a wonderful mother, faithful friend, and Christian example to her five children, Tim, Jeff, Brenda, Wendy, and Nancy. She was an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Rib Mountain, and over the years was involved in PTA, AWANA, enjoyed Bridge, bible study, traveling, reading, and socializing with her friends. Her kindness to others, her ability to listen endlessly, and her love and support was known to everyone who knew her. She was well versed in politics, human rights, Christianity, and an advocate for those less fortunate. Hannah was an energetic and beautiful woman, inside and out.

Hannah was preceded in death by her parents and her nine brothers and sisters, husband, Duane in 2009, son, Jeffrey in 2017, and grandson, Chad Corbin in 2011.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Corbin, Eau Claire, three daughters, Brenda Corbin, Eveleth, MN, Wendy (David) Kijek, Sun Prairie, Nancy Corbin (John Pascutti), Muskego, and one sister, Phillipa Springer, Plainfield, IL; daughter-in-law, Cathy Corbin and daughter-in-law, Sue Corbin; 9 grandchildren, Chris (Terrie) Corbin, Ben (Sarah) Corbin, and Robert Corbin, Sara Osegard, Evan Kijek, Katy (Noah Burke) Corbin, Seth Corbin, Anthony Pascutti, and Sophie Pascutti, 3 great-grandchildren, Corbin Osegard, Hannah and Ava Corbin.

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you:

not as the world giveth, give I unto you.

Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

John 14:27

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8th 2022 with Visitation at 10:00 a.m., at Immanuel Baptist Church, Rib Mountain. Pastor Gary Butler will officiate.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice, members of the Immanuel Baptist Church, her Lunch Bunch, special friends Sandy and Eddie and wonderful neighbors, Dave, Emma and Larry and the Riehl family for their love and kindness in caring for our mother through the years.

Donations to the St. Croix Hospice, American Heart Association, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, or Gideons International would be most appreciated.

Ronald J. Osheim

Ronald Joseph Osheim, 65, of Wausau, Wisconsin died Sunday morning, June 12th 2022 at home.

Ronald was born on December 22nd 1956 in Wisconsin to Vernon A. Osheim and Marie C. (Bartle) Osheim.

Vernon A. Osheim later married Annie Petrowski. Ronald married Mary Jo Roach in Marathon April 4th 1992. Ronald went to Northcentral Technical College for Retail Sales and worked at Sears for over 25 years.

Ronald lived in and around the Wausau area for many years. Ronald loved bowling, fishing, camping, gardening, and canning. He loved animals, enjoyed visiting the parks and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Osheim, his son Robert A. Zemke (Michelle), his daughter Rhonda Jo Osheim, his granddaughter Hazel Jo Osheim, his brother Harold Osheim, stepsiblings Jack and Julie Petrowski, niece Rebekka Kimball, and nephew James Osheim.

Ronald was preceded in death by; grandparents Lewis T. Osheim, Minnie V. Schisel, Francis Bartle, Bessie LaFlash, father Vernon A. Osheim, mother Marie C. Bartle, and four brothers Robert L. Osheim, Jerry Lee Osheim, Raymond J. Osheim, and Dennis Osheim.

In place of flowers if you wish to make a donation to help with medical and funeral expenses you can go online to https://gofund.me/c8cb68b5 Thank you!

A Celebration of Life with visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd 2022 from 11am-1pm at the John J Buettgen Funeral Home. 948 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI 54476, www.honorone.com

Kathleen Norrbom

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Norrbom, 83 of Eland, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Kay was born on May 10, 1939 in Birnamwood, the daughter of Werner and Laura (Buss) Wolfinger. Kay graduated high school as the salutatorian.

On February 6, 1960, Kay was united in marriage to David Norrbom at the former St. William Catholic Church in Eland.

Kay worked at the Eland Post Office and was a former treasurer for St. William Catholic Church. She was a faithful Catholic and helped people in need. For many years, she hosted a Thanksgiving dinner with her sister, Alice, for people without a place to go.

Kay loved to travel and plan family vacations. She was known as “The General”, when she led large groups on vacation. She loved to travel together with friends and family on cruises, to Disney World, and on Amtrak. Kay was a sports fan, which started as a young girl following Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Kay loved to play cards with her family and always thought of others by sending birthday cards to everyone she could, including all of her nieces and nephews.

Kay was a strong Democrat and was a poll worker for over 50 years. She always rooted for the underdog and was very generous. She loved to surprise people with a big tip and helped people in need without worrying about being repaid. Many years, she would write out checks to over 100 charities. Although she was never elected to office, many thought she was the “de facto mayor of Eland” for decades, as anyone who attended an Eland Days can attest.

Kay was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed.

Kay is survived by her husband, David; four children, Carrie (Don) Zoromski of Appleton, Claudia (Tim) Ploeger of Eland, Corrie Norrbom of Rothschild, and Clay (Jennifer Eikren) Norrbom of Verona; 11 grandchildren, Judson, Zoey (Jim), Addisen, Tillie (Brian), Jed, Abraham, Sophie, Gabe, Werner, Lola, and Edith; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Cora and Charlotte; two sisters, Dorothy Yaeger of Wittenberg and Joyce Sharon of Antigo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lyle (Leone) Norrbom, John (Peggy) Breske, John Laude and June Norrbom and many Godchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Alice Steebs; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shorty Steebs, John Yaeger, Bob Sharon, Arla Breske, Esther Laude, and Carl Norrbom.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers who helped Kay, including those from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and especially her special friend Mari Campos.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Very Rev. John W. Girotti and Rev. Vicente Llagas will concelebrate.

Visitation will be on Sunday, from 3 PM until 6:30 PM, with a 6:30 PM Parish Wake Service led by Rev. Charles Hoffmann at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will continue on Monday, at the church, from 9 AM until the time of Mass.

Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Elaine C. Hardell

Elaine “Laney” C. Hardell, 82, lifelong resident of Wausau, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her residence under the care of Interim Hospice.

Elaine was born at home on April 5, 1940, to the late Wilbert and Agnes (Baneck) Hardell. In her younger years, Laney lived on a farm. She worked as a dietary aide at the Wausau Hospital from 1965 until her retirement in the mid 2000’s and her coworkers adored her. Elaine was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Wausau, where she taught Vacation Bible School in her younger years. She loved her border collie “Sparky.” Elaine had a great sense of humor and would speak her mind. She enjoyed her hubba hubbas, latch hook, crafting, birds, gardening, art in the park and traveling to Hawaii with her friend.

Survivors include two brothers, Ronald “Ronnie” and Vern Hardell and sister Phyllis Peterson all of Wausau. Also survived by her niece and caregiver, Lisa Peterson of Wausau. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law, Dawn and Gertrude and brother-in-law, Robert.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 21 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ with Pastor Philip Schneider officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Our family wishes to thank the Wausau Fire Department and Dr. Tomasi for all their help and compassion.