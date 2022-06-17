Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau scored 13 runs over the final four innings and defeated Marshfield 13-3 in a 10-run rule shortened American Legion baseball game Thursday at Athletic Park.

Marshfield (2-3) led 2-0 after a bases loaded walk to Logan Homolka and a sacrifice fly by Nick Urban in the top of the first.

Wausau rallied to tie the game in the third and pulled ahead for good with a two-run fourth.

The Bulldogs took full control with a seven-run fifth and tacked on two in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

Wausau (5-1) pounded out 15 hits, including six doubles, and took advantage of five Marshfield errors.

The bottom four batters in Wausau’s order – Jesse Osness, Gavin Steppert, Wyatt Stahel and Jacob Hamann – combined to go 8-for-19 with seven RBI and eight runs scored.

Urban finished with two RBI for the Blue Devils, who were held to just three hits by Wausau pitcher Nathan Woehlert.

Wausau hosts Appleton for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Wausau West High School.

Bulldogs 13, Blue Devils 3

Marshfield 200 010 – 3 3 5

Wausau 002 272 – 13 15 2

WP: Nathan Woehlert. LP: Kale Weisenberger.

SO: Weisenberger (4 2/3 inn.) 5, Cody Donahue (1 inn.) 0; Woehlert 5. BB: Weisenberger 0, Donahue 3.

Top hitters: M, Nick Urban 1×2, 2 RBI. W, Lane Juedes 2×4, 2 RBI; Bryce Heil 2×4, 2 2Bs, 3 RBI; Jacob Hamann 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Gavin Steppert 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Wyatt Stahel 2×4, 2B, 2 runs; Jesse Osness 3×4, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 2-3; Wausau 5-1.