A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing last week was found dead late Friday, officials said.

Brandon Colligan, 26, was the subject of a Missing and Endangered Person alert issued last week. Police say Colligan was last seen June 10 at a Stevens Point coffee shop with a friend. Colligan’s friend said he had been acting strangely before leaving the coffee shop and failing to returned.

The man’s vehicle was found abandoned near a family member’s home in Waupaca County, his phone and wallet left inside.

Police say Colligan’s body was found dead near his home. A cause of death has not been released.