For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks took on the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the second night in a row at Athletic Park, winning 4-1 in yet another electrifying night of strong pitching in Northwoods League baseball action on Saturday night.

Aidan Major (West Virginia University) commanded the mound for Wausau, recording eight strikeouts through seven rock solid innings of play, giving up only one hit and two walks through six.

The Chucks (10-10), although initially quiet, began heating up during the second at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning when Brent Widder (University of Evansville) advanced to first on a sharply hit single to right field, followed by Dwight Allen (University of Georgia) being walked to put two runners on the bases. Amani Larry (University of New Orleans) launched a rocket into right field to earn himself a triple and drive in the first two runs of the game. Kevin Kilpatrick (University of Central Florida) continued the two-out rally by hitting a single right fielder and getting Larry to plate.

Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State University) smashed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fifth to right field, giving the Chucks their first base runner of the inning. Zach Levenson (University of Miami) continued the attack on the Pit Spitters (8-12), earning both his first hit of the season and his first RBI with a single to left field.

After nearly seven innings of strong pitching, Major was relieved by Ben Abernathy (West Virginia) after the Pit Spitters earned one run off of a home run to successfully close out the inning.

Allen followed Levenson’s lead, also earning his first hit of the season on a single to right field in the bottom of the eighth, although the Chucks were unable to plate another run.

To close out the game, Cade Denton (Oral Roberts) pitched the Chucks to a victorious end result, slamming the door in the Pit Spitters faces for the second night in a row with a final score of 4-1.

The Woodchucks will play at the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. and Monday at 6:35 p.m. After a trip over to play the Madison Mallards on Tuesday night, the Chucks will host Maidson on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. on Wizardry Night at Athletic Park. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

