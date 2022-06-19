Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Appleton Post 38 on Saturday at Wausau West High School, losing 4-3 and 8-4.

Appleton scored four times in the top of the eighth inning to win the opener.

Ethan Graham had a single, a double and three RBI, and Wyatt Stahel also had an RBI for Wausau.

In Game 2, Wausau trailed 4-1 before scoring twice in the sixth to tighten it up, but couldn’t get the tying run across.

Nate Woehlert was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Caden Werth had a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs (5-3).

Noah Stroming struck out 11 in the complete-game effort for Wausau, giving up four runs and one walk.

Wausau hosts Wittenberg-Birnamwood for a doubleheader on Monday at West High School beginning at 4 p.m.