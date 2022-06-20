By Isiah Holmes | Wisconsin Examiner

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that a Langlade County deer farm has been depopulated due to chronic wasting disease (CWD). All 47 of the deer at the farm have been depopulated since testing positive for the disease in 2021.

The 6 acre farm had been under quarantine since August 2021. A quarantine means that no animals, nor animal carcasses, may be allowed off the property. On May 18, the DATCP depopulated the herd.

The farmer who owned the deer will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated livestock. As a condition of the indemnity, the farm will be unable to hold cervids, or hoofed animals, for five years, during which time it will undergo routine inspections.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, neurological disease found in deer, elk, and moose. The disease infects the animal’s brain and nervous system, deteriorating its behavior and health until death. Infected animals can be recognized by impaired movements, listlessness rather than the usual alert attitude of deer, drooling, weight loss and other symptoms.

