Flag Day was celebrated on June 14, 2022 by the Wausau Elks Lodge 248 with many participants and attendees. The Patriotic Celebration took place at the Wausau downtown 400 block in the 90-degree temperature and was a great success.

Everyone was welcomed to the event and learned about our country’s flag and its history. Colors were posted by the Wausau American Legion Honor Guard. The celebration also included a tribute to our Armed Forces, a 21-Gun Salute and Taps.

The Trinity Lutheran Church Choir provided the beautiful music.

Guest speakers included: Brad Hanson WAOW TV 9 Evening Anchor and a U.S. Marine Veteran: Robert Weller, Commander of the Wausau American Legion Post 10 and Jeff Morgan, President of Wausau’s Man of Honor Society.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10