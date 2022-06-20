Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau residents and those in surrounding communities are under a heat advisory with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

The heat advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and cautions that the heat index will reach about 100 degrees in portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. At those temperatures, combined with high humidity, heat illnesses are possible.

Weather officials advise residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

By Wednesday, the forecast calls for highs near 80. No rain is expected until at least Thursday night.