A downtown Wausau restaurant will close after this month, according to a Facebook post.

Hi Restaurant, 102 Jefferson St., serves Chinese cuisine and Japanese sushi, opening in 2019. One of the restaurant owners “is having some health issues and needs a long time to recover and rest after her surgery,” the post reads. “After discussing with her family, they have decided to temporarily close the business.”

Restaurant officials say anyone with gift cards should use them by June 30.

For more information about Hi Restaurant, call 715-841-1728 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HiYummyFoods.