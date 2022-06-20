Jason M. Rasmussen

Jason M. Rasmussen, age 49, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born on November 1, 1972, in Antigo, the youngest of three sons born to Thomas and Dianne (Doucette) Rasmussen. Jason was a graduate of Wausau West and pursued his police science degree through Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. He was an avid deer hunter, excelling at both rifle and bow, and loved to fish.

Survivors include one son, Jordan Rasmussen of Elk Mound, WI; his parents, Thomas and Dianne Rasmussen of Wausau; two brothers, Mark (Lisa) Rasmussen of Wausau, and Terry (Bobbi) Rasmussen of St. Charles, MN; and three nieces and nephews.

No funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com

John P. Kowalski

John P. Kowalski, 58, Rib Mountain, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston Hospital, of complications after a heart surgery due to his decade long struggle with multiple blood diseases.

Born April 1, 1964 in Appleton, WI John was the son of Daniel and Geraldine (Chojnacki) Kowalski. On September 12, 2009, he married Nancy Martyn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon, WI. John lived for his sons Justin and Jordan, he took such joy in teaching them and watching them become quality men. His eyes would light up when he could share their accomplishments with others.

Throughout his life, John worked in information technology for American Family Insurance, Wausau Insurance, Wausau Benefits, FiServ, and spent the past 15 years with Sentry Insurance as a data engineer. John loved to coach basketball and organized tournaments in the Milwaukee, Madison, and Wausau areas. Most recently, he served as a coach, board member, and president with several Wausau area youth soccer clubs. John played volleyball and was known for being a good setter and sneaky dinker.

John learned to play the saxophone at a young age with the encouragement of his loving parents, and was recognized for his musical ability. He was an active member of the Mosinee Community Band, and CenterStage Band and Show Choir. Likewise, John served as the president of the Wausau West High School Band Boosters for several years.

John was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. In John’s household, hunting and fishing season were considered holidays along with his 4th of July fireworks shows. He took great pride in teaching his sons respect and appreciation of the outdoors. Nine-Mile County Forest provided many hunting stories and some mighty tasty venison. He loved the calming effect of the waves on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage while enjoying a beverage, waiting for the big one.

Survivors include his wife Nancy, two children, Justin Kowalski, Carbondale, IL; Jordan Kowalski, Miami, FL; mother Geraldine Kowalski, Wausau, WI; sister Kathy (Bill) Whalen, Crivitz, WI; brother Dale (Judy) Kowalski, Wonder Lake, IL; mother-in-law Sandra Martyn, Athens, WI, brother-in-law Mark (Cathy) Martyn, Athens, WI; sister-in-law Mary Martyn, Colby, WI and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father Daniel Kowalski (2014), and father-in-law Edward Martyn (2012).

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. The family requests that face masks be worn during the visitation and funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, John had many organizations that he supported. Memorial donations will be determined by the family and put to good use in John’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Glenn D. Draeger

Glenn Duane Draeger entered God’s Kingdom on Monday, June 20th at the age of 87. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, and under the care of hospice.

Glenn was born on July 1st, 1934, to Leona (Beyer) and Frederick Draeger in the Township of Little Wolf.

Glenn married Susan Young on April 22, 1954, and shortly after, he left to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning home, Glenn and Susan went on to have four children: Pamela, Jennifer, Jeffrey, and Steven. Glenn and Susan lived in Rib Mountain for 50 years and spent the last three years at Birchwood Highlands Apartments in Weston before moving to Primrose Retirement Community in March of this year. Together, they enjoyed traveling, with most memorable trips to Germany, the Holy Lands, and numerous trips to the Cayman Islands.

In addition to being a loving father and husband, Glenn was a dedicated businessman, owning and operating Rib Mountain Hardware as a family business from 1962 -2001. He always had a solution for every problem and was well known within the community.

Throughout his life, Glenn held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. He was actively involved in his church, serving as President and a board member of Rib Mountain Lutheran, and service as an Elder and Usher at Mount Olive Lutheran.

Glenn was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Glenn joins his parents, brothers Frank and Clarence, sister Irene, and daughter Pamela Rotgers in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Susan, Sister Milly, his children Jennifer (Brad) Murphy, Jeffrey (Jane) Draeger, Steven (Susan) Draeger, and son-in-law, John Rotgers, as well as his grandchildren: Brandon (Melissa) Murphy, John (Ashley) Rotgers, Becky (Joe) Serdar, Hannah (Patrick) Arbogast, Amanda (Korey) Sahr, Julie (Michael) Klecker, Alex (Erica) Draeger, Rachel Draeger, Katie (Omar) Herrera, and Paul Draeger. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Maxwell, Brynlea, Isabella, Milo, Harrison, Aubrey, Madelyn, Katie, Olivia, Maverick, Nathan, Leo, and Jackson.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd from 4-7pm at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston and again from 10-11am on Thursday, June 23rd before the funeral service which takes place at 11am. A luncheon will follow.

Carol J. Bliss

Carol J. Bliss, 84, Wausau, died peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born January 17, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late David and Anna (Raasch) Wiensch. She married Gordan Bliss. He preceded her in death.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed playing Yahtzee, puzzles, playing cards, embroidery and plastic canvassing. Carol was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Survivors include, two brothers, Don (Mary) Wiensch, Wausau and Gary (Karen) Wiensch, Florida; four sisters, Barb Dietrich, Portage, Sandy (Tom) Jalinski, Maryland, Sharon O’Brien, Michigan and Gladys (William) Dietrich, Kronenwetter; one sister-in-law, Helen Wiensch, Manitowoc; and many nieces and nephews. Carol’s brother, Darold died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, one day after her passing.

Besides her parents and husband, Gordan, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Richard, James, William, Herbert, Shirley Genrich and Donna Henkelman.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.