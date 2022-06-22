Hi! My name is Clark and I’m looking for a new home. I am a mellow, laidback cat who loves absolutely everyone. I’m also quite handsome and charming, so I really do have a lot going for me. Stop out to see me soon?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.