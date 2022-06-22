WAUSAU – Artwork created by 118 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 47th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 10 through Nov. 27, at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This year, 570 artists submitted 946 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury.
The exhibition includes 23 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 95 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.
Exhibition-opening festivities are being planned for Sept. 10; details to come in August.
2022 “Birds in Art” artists
Don Alemany
William Alther
Fran A. H. Alvarado
Tony Angell
Chris Bacon
Gregg Baldwin
Barbara Banthien
Larry Barth
Robert Bateman
Kimberly Beck
Robin Berry
Lucrezia Bieler
Karen Bondarchuk
Jeremy Bradshaw
Shelley K. Breitzmann
Carl Brenders
Ray C. Brown, Jr.
Jett Brunet
Richard Burke
Robert Louis Caldwell
Denis Clavreul
James Coe
Guy Coheleach
Mark A. Collins
Charles Compo
Mary Cornish
Tony Craig
Mark Dedrie
Sarah Drummond
Claire Duncan
Kathleen Dunphy
Mark Dziewior
Gary Eigenberger
Anne Senechal Faust
Andrew Clair Fletcher
Joe Garcia
Federico Gemma
Alejandro Grajal
Joshua Woods Guge
Barry Gunderson
Kirsty May Hall
Andrew Haslen
Joseph Hautman
Jim Hay
Thomas Hill
Diana Höhlig
Cindy House
Nancy Howe
Sigrídur Huld Ingvarsdóttir
Ralph Grady James
Lars Jonsson
Kenn Kaufman
Ron Kingswood
Haruki Koizumi
Elwin van der Kolk
Rebecca Korth
Zev Labinger
T. Allen Lawson
Katie Lee
Patsy Lindamood
Harro Maass
Carolynda MacDonald
Robert Martin
Diane D. Mason
Walter T. Matia
Timothy David Mayhew
Corinne McAuley
S.V. Medaris
John Miller
Terry Miller
David Milton
James L. Morgan
Katie Ann Musolff
Peter Nilsson
James Offeman
Peregrine O’Gormley
Gerald Painter
Dino Paravano
Vida Pearson
Patricia Pepin
Millie Whipplesmith Plank
Leslie Pratt-Thomas
Tony Pridham
Don Rambadt
Paul Rhymer
Andrea Rich
Aleta Rossi-Steward
Sean Russell
Lennart Sand
Shalese Sands
Michael Santini
Laurence Saunois
John T. Sharp
Sue Sherman
Leslie Shiels
Susan Solomon
Gary Staab
Gail Stanek
Jan McAllaster Stommes
Rose Tanner
Chirag V. Thumbar
Spencer Tinkham
Michael Todoroff
Gunnar Tryggmo
Elaine Twiss
Kent Ullberg
Barry W. Van Dusen
Randy Van Dyck
Tyler Vouros
Paula Waterman
Scot A. Weir
Jan Wessels
Mary Kay West
Marcel Witte
Sara Wolman
Alan Woollett
Scott Yablonski
Sherrie York