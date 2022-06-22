WAUSAU – Artwork created by 118 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 47th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 10 through Nov. 27, at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This year, 570 artists submitted 946 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury.

The exhibition includes 23 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 95 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.

Exhibition-opening festivities are being planned for Sept. 10; details to come in August.

2022 “Birds in Art” artists

Don Alemany

William Alther

Fran A. H. Alvarado

Tony Angell

Chris Bacon

Gregg Baldwin

Barbara Banthien

Larry Barth

Robert Bateman

Kimberly Beck

Robin Berry

Lucrezia Bieler

Karen Bondarchuk

Jeremy Bradshaw

Shelley K. Breitzmann

Carl Brenders

Ray C. Brown, Jr.

Jett Brunet

Richard Burke

Robert Louis Caldwell

Denis Clavreul

James Coe

Guy Coheleach

Mark A. Collins

Charles Compo

Mary Cornish

Tony Craig

Mark Dedrie

Sarah Drummond

Claire Duncan

Kathleen Dunphy

Mark Dziewior

Gary Eigenberger

Anne Senechal Faust

Andrew Clair Fletcher

Joe Garcia

Federico Gemma

Alejandro Grajal

Joshua Woods Guge

Barry Gunderson

Kirsty May Hall

Andrew Haslen

Joseph Hautman

Jim Hay

Thomas Hill

Diana Höhlig

Cindy House

Nancy Howe

Sigrídur Huld Ingvarsdóttir

Ralph Grady James

Lars Jonsson

Kenn Kaufman

Ron Kingswood

Haruki Koizumi

Elwin van der Kolk

Rebecca Korth

Zev Labinger

T. Allen Lawson

Katie Lee

Patsy Lindamood

Harro Maass

Carolynda MacDonald

Robert Martin

Diane D. Mason

Walter T. Matia

Timothy David Mayhew

Corinne McAuley

S.V. Medaris

John Miller

Terry Miller

David Milton

James L. Morgan

Katie Ann Musolff

Peter Nilsson

James Offeman

Peregrine O’Gormley

Gerald Painter

Dino Paravano

Vida Pearson

Patricia Pepin

Millie Whipplesmith Plank

Leslie Pratt-Thomas

Tony Pridham

Don Rambadt

Paul Rhymer

Andrea Rich

Aleta Rossi-Steward

Sean Russell

Lennart Sand

Shalese Sands

Michael Santini

Laurence Saunois

John T. Sharp

Sue Sherman

Leslie Shiels

Susan Solomon

Gary Staab

Gail Stanek

Jan McAllaster Stommes

Rose Tanner

Chirag V. Thumbar

Spencer Tinkham

Michael Todoroff

Gunnar Tryggmo

Elaine Twiss

Kent Ullberg

Barry W. Van Dusen

Randy Van Dyck

Tyler Vouros

Paula Waterman

Scot A. Weir

Jan Wessels

Mary Kay West

Marcel Witte

Sara Wolman

Alan Woollett

Scott Yablonski

Sherrie York