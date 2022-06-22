WAUSAU – Artwork created by 118 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 47th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 10 through Nov. 27, at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This year, 570 artists submitted 946 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury. 

The exhibition includes 23 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 95 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations. 

Exhibition-opening festivities are being planned for Sept. 10; details to come in August.

2022 “Birds in Art” artists 

Don Alemany 

William Alther 

Fran A. H. Alvarado 

Tony Angell 

Chris Bacon 

Gregg Baldwin 

Barbara Banthien 

Larry Barth 

Robert Bateman 

Kimberly Beck 

Robin Berry 

Lucrezia Bieler 

Karen Bondarchuk 

Jeremy Bradshaw 

Shelley K. Breitzmann 

Carl Brenders 

Ray C. Brown, Jr. 

Jett Brunet 

Richard Burke 

Robert Louis Caldwell 

Denis Clavreul 

James Coe 

Guy Coheleach 

Mark A. Collins 

Charles Compo 

Mary Cornish 

Tony Craig 

Mark Dedrie 

Sarah Drummond 

Claire Duncan 

Kathleen Dunphy 

Mark Dziewior 

Gary Eigenberger 

Anne Senechal Faust 

Andrew Clair Fletcher 

Joe Garcia 

Federico Gemma 

Alejandro Grajal 

Joshua Woods Guge 

Barry Gunderson 

Kirsty May Hall 

Andrew Haslen 

Joseph Hautman 

Jim Hay 

Thomas Hill 

Diana Höhlig 

Cindy House 

Nancy Howe 

Sigrídur Huld Ingvarsdóttir 

Ralph Grady James 

Lars Jonsson 

Kenn Kaufman 

Ron Kingswood 

Haruki Koizumi 

Elwin van der Kolk 

Rebecca Korth 

Zev Labinger 

T. Allen Lawson 

Katie Lee 

Patsy Lindamood 

Harro Maass 

Carolynda MacDonald 

Robert Martin 

Diane D. Mason 

Walter T. Matia 

Timothy David Mayhew 

Corinne McAuley 

S.V. Medaris 

John Miller 

Terry Miller 

David Milton 

James L. Morgan 

Katie Ann Musolff 

Peter Nilsson 

James Offeman 

Peregrine O’Gormley 

Gerald Painter 

Dino Paravano 

Vida Pearson 

Patricia Pepin 

Millie Whipplesmith Plank 

Leslie Pratt-Thomas 

Tony Pridham 

Don Rambadt 

Paul Rhymer 

Andrea Rich 

Aleta Rossi-Steward 

Sean Russell 

Lennart Sand 

Shalese Sands 

Michael Santini 

Laurence Saunois 

John T. Sharp 

Sue Sherman 

Leslie Shiels 

Susan Solomon 

Gary Staab 

Gail Stanek 

Jan McAllaster Stommes 

Rose Tanner 

Chirag V. Thumbar 

Spencer Tinkham 

Michael Todoroff 

Gunnar Tryggmo 

Elaine Twiss 

Kent Ullberg 

Barry W. Van Dusen 

Randy Van Dyck 

Tyler Vouros 

Paula Waterman 

Scot A. Weir 

Jan Wessels 

Mary Kay West 

Marcel Witte 

Sara Wolman 

Alan Woollett 

Scott Yablonski 

Sherrie York 