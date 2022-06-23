Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is so refreshing on a hot summer day – you’ll be chill in no time. The Cranapple Crush is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Cranapple Crush

1.5 oz Red Delicious Apple Vodka

2.5 oz Cranberry

2 oz Lemonade

Splash 7-up

Apple slice, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the vodka, cranberry and lemonade into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a tall glass filed with ice. Top with a splash of 7-up. Garnish with a slice of apple, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.