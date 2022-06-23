WAUSAU – The Compassus home health program serving Wausau has ranked among the organization’s top three programs in the country and been named a Compassus Program of Distinction for its outstanding performance in 2021, Compassus announced in June.

The Wausau program, which serves patients and families in Marathon, Portage, Shawano and Waupaca counties, outperformed its peers in six categories, including regulatory compliance, culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to services and fiscal responsibility.

Compassus established its Pillars of Success program to unite the company’s 200 locations across 30 states in a common service vision based on measurable goals driving each program to improve the quality of care for hospice patients.

“The Wausau program continues to distinguish itself by exceeding our quality and leadership standards. They genuinely believe in our mission to advance home health care, and their dedication is visible in the efforts that earned them this recognition,” said Kurt Baumgartel, executive vice president, home-based care. “Every member of the Wausau team makes a meaningful impact on patients and families, and that impact has a ripple effect in the community. I am proud of them for striving to make a positive difference in the lives of patients every day.”

For more information about Compassus, visit compassus.com/locations/find/wisconsin/wausau-home-health/.