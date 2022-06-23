By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation were called Thursday to the scene of a house fire that left one woman dead, according to Point Plover Metro Wire.

Stevens Point police were also at the scene of the blaze in the 900 block of Bliss Street. A neighbor reported the fire just after 7 a.m. and said flames were visible coming from the duplex. The caller also reported one person was inside.

Metro Wire reports rescuers ran into the home trying to rescue the tenant, who was carried from the phone and transported to St. Michael’s Hospital. There, she was pronounced dead.

At least five area fire departments responded to the blaze. One side of the duplex is a total loss while the other side was damaged in the fire.

The victim’s name has not been released.