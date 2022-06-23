Wausau Pilot & Review

Note: This week’s collection of mugshots related to felony charges is not fully complete, as some photos were unavailable at the time of publication. They will be included in next week’s listing. We regret any confusion.

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Ethan J. Novak, 30, of Abbotsford. June 23, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Maxwell C Philavanh, 33, of Wausau. June 23, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked David Freda, 44, of Wausau. June 23, 2022: Bail jumping Alan Hamilton, 34, of Edwards. June 22, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver on or near a jail, possession of narcotic drugs, misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty Stephanie Hyatt, 31, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Nhia Lee, 46, of Green Bay. June 20, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia Ari Lohr, 29, of Appleton. June 21, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping Lyndy Lucas, 40, of Weston. June 17, 2022: First degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Justin T. Sukup, 26, of Wausau. June 17, 2022: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction Maeve E. Schwabe, 21, of Edgar. June 22, 2022: Misappropriate ID info to obtain money, bail jumping, credit card theft by acquisition Matthew J. Brandt, 39, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Jared Zastrow, 29, of Stetsonville. June 17, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, resisting or obstructing an officer Leanna Wells, 41, of Wausau. June 17, 2022: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs Arthur Shaw, 49, of Milwaukee. June 22, 2022: Intimidating a witness Michael A. Schultz, 21, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked