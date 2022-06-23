Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation continues into a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 that left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.

Ronal Francisco Ramirez, 39, of Appleton was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, 25-year-old Isaac Chagala Martinez, of Combined Locks, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt. Any potential enforcement action is pending an investigation into the crash.

Two other passengers, 32-year-old Hermin Antonio Reyes and 31-year-old Jose Francisco Ramirez, were also injured in the crash. Reyes’ injuries are described as life-threatening; he was wearing a seatbelt in the crash, police said.

No additional details were immediately released.