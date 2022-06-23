Dear editor,

I am writing in opposition to the mine proposed by Green Light Metals in Marathon County. Extracting metals in our watershed is a very bad idea. Every mine of the type proposed by Green Light Metals pollutes the groundwater, regardless of their claims of safety. Green Light Metals is a Canadian company, formed April 8, 2020. Only two years old. Mining companies tend to be young, because as mines are played out and the expensive pollution litigation starts, the company is abandoned to bankruptcy and residents are left with the ruined land, water and related expenses. This is our home. We want to live here, we don’t want our water polluted.

There is a larger perspective. We live in a unique time. The climate is heating rapidly. The places that grow much of our food are getting hotter and dryer. Pay attention to the reports of heat domes across the south this summer. Record temperatures are being set. Feedlot cattle are dying from the heat. Crops are failing. Reservoirs out West are so dry that they will soon lose the ability to produce electricity, much less grow food. Food prices are climbing rapidly.

Marathon County is one of a shrinking number of areas with plentiful water and moderate temperatures. Agriculture is vitally important to Marathon County, and will likely soon be even more important as heat and drought destroy much of our country’s agricultural capacity. To trade clean water for a few jobs is the typical colonial / extraction gambit. We get paid to extract something from where we live, and in the process we destroy our home. The owners of the mining company walk away with the money.

Clean water and the continued ability to produce food is Marathon County’s true gold. We can’t eat or drink gold.

Jay Coldwell of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.