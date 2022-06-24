Hazel M. Kell

Hazel Marion (Kuhnert) Kell, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Hazel was born August 14, 1930 and was the daughter of Emma Zahrt and Robert Kuhnert. Hazel married Wilbert A. Kell on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. The couple celebrated 56 loving years together. Hazel worked at GTE Telephone Co, farmed, and worked at Lemke’s Cheese Co.



Hazel loved to travel, snowmobile, cook, knit, bowl, play cards and fish. She cherished her weekends at the cottage and the time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her strong faith gave her life purpose and meant everything to her. She spent many years volunteering at Bethesda and working with the ladies aid organization.

Hazel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Joel Rhyner; three grandchildren Brittany, Stacey, Justin; three great grandchildren Layla, Grayson, and Remi; and extended family Dylan Hentges and Emily Koertgen.

Services for Hazel will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church town of Wausau (235131 Forest Lawn Road) Rev. Russell Kampfer will officiate. Visitation will be July 6, 2022, at 10 A.M with a service to follow at 11. Hazel will be entombed besides her husband, Wilbert, at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Wausau.



You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

Lillian Burish

Lillian Burish, age 83, formerly of Marathon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston Hospital.

Lillian was born September 14, 1938 in the Town of Cassel to Martin and Helen (Rodman) Skrzypcak. She was the fifth of six children. She married James Burish (the love of her life) at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Marathon, Wisconsin. They were married for 63 years before Jim’s death in 2019.

Lillian was a loving wife and partner to our dad, who always called her “Lill”. In 1961, they bought a cheese factory south of Marathon. Jim was the cheesemaker and Lillian did all the accounting for their business. Later, she became the back-up milk truck hauler as well as hauling their cheese with another truck to Wausau. Early in the 1970’s, Jim and Lillian started raising ginseng. She did the spraying on their first garden and always helped with every aspect of growing ginseng. She never turned down a chance to drive a tractor or to drive her stick- shift Jeep Scrambler!

Lillian loved her family more than anything. She took great pride in having her family over, preparing and serving a great meal. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Mother and Father’s Day, Jim and Lillian’s birthdays were always a reason to have a great feast! Lillian was a great cook and she took extra pleasure in seeing her 5 grandsons’ appetite grow as they grew older. It just meant she could make more. And always more than one desert choice!

Lillian is survived by her children, David (Marie) Burish and Kay (Randy) Voigt, both of Wausau; son-in-law, Dean Ruplinger, Mosinee; grandsons, Reverend Jesse Burish, Christopher (Kera) Burish, Jamison (Anne Rapp) Burish, Bennett (Megan) Ruplinger and Jordan Ruplinger; great grandsons, James Ruplinger and Emmett Ruplinger; brother, Marvin (Kathy) Skrzypcak; brothers-in-law, Norbert (Barbara) Burish and Michael Burish; sisters-in-law, Janet Skrzypchak, Shirley Reid, Dawn Mae Burish, Joyce Burish, Mary Jane Burish, LouAnn Burish, Shirley Burish, and Kathy Burish.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2019; daughter, Mary Lynn Ruplinger in 2006, brothers, Alex (Doris) Skrzypcak, Louis Skrzypcak; sisters, Dolores (George) Schueller and Cecilia Skrzypcak; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Leora Burish; sisters-in-law, Margaret Burish, Sister Beatrice Burish, Beatrice (David) Wadzinski; brothers-in-law, Rueben Burish, Eugene (Donna) Burish, Marlen (Theresa) Burish, Elton Burish, Edward Burish, John (Susie) Burish, Clarence Skrzypchak, Roland Reid, Anthony Burish, Kenneth Burish and Thomas Burish.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will co-preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Mary’s School.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pride TLC for their love and kindness in caring for our mom during her stay there.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Annette R. Ruether

Annette R. Ruether, 98, Wausau, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine, Wausau.

She was born June 2, 1924 in Wausau, daughter of the late Charles and Martha Darin.

Survivors include her son, James Ruether; grandchildren, Jennifer Ruether (Adam) and Kevin Ruether.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wilbur, George, Jim and Milton and sisters, Frances and Marie.

Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Donna Mae Cetor

Donna Mae Cetor, age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15th at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Donna was born on April 20th, 1950 to Joseph and Ethel Toth in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Throughout Donna’s life she was always willing to push the boundaries to have a little extra fun, no matter what the situation. Family and friends loved to hear stories of the shenanigans she shared with her sister Katherine, many when they were young and some more recently. At a very young age, her first grandchild nicknamed her “Crazy Grandma” which was a nickname she embraced. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and her Pomeranian, Princess. She also had talents such as crocheting and cooking. Her family recipes and spunky attitude will be passed down for generations.

Donna is survived by her children Rhonda Siikarla and Robin (Cybil) Siikarla; Grandchildren Lee (Randy) Boneske, Sam and Allyson Siikarla; Great-grandchilden Marcus and Molly Boneske; Sister Katherine (Ken) Borkenhagen, Brothers Joe (Nancy) Toth and Les (Kay) Toth and many more family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands John Horne and Steve Cetor.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers who have helped Donna throughout the years. Your kindness and attention will always be remembered.

There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Bob’s House for Dogs. This organization honors senior and special needs dogs and offers them a homelike environment and duteous healthcare. Donate https://bobshousefordogs.org

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS