WAUSAU – Ethan Oelke and Noah Stroming combined on a four-hitter to lift the Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team to a 6-1 win over Antigo in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League game Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Oelke allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight to earn the win. Stroming finished up the game by retiring the final two batters.

Lane Juedes and Jesse Osness each had two RBI, and Nate Woehlert and Stroming also drove in runs for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-3 overall and 5-0 in the WVLL.

Wausau will play at the Sheboygan Tournament from Friday through Sunday.

Bulldogs 6, Typhoon 1

Antigo 100 000 0 – 1 4 2

Wausau 120 030 x – 6 6 0

Antigo statistics not complete.

WP: Ethan Oelke.

SO: Oelke (6 1/3 inn.) 8, Noah Stroming (2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Oelke 2, Stroming 0.

Top hitters: W, Lane Juedes 1×3, 2 RBI; Ethan Graham 1×3, 2 runs; Jesse Osness 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Wes Schneider 2B; Stroming 1×2, RBI.

Records: Antigo 3-8, 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 7-3, 5-0 WVLL.