For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks rocked the Green Bay Rockers with a 3-1 Friday night in Northwoods League baseball action, finalizing a two-game sweep at Athletic Park.

Stellar pitching shined throughout the game as Aiden Major (West Virginia) gave up only three hits and one run through six full innings of work on the mound for Wausau (13-13).

Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) started the bottom of the second inning with a bang, driving a single to left field. After two clutch stolen bases by Kilpatrick, Ryan Sepede (BYU) walked to put runners at the corners. The Rockers attempted to throw out the stealing Sepede, but lost control of the wild throw, and Kilpatrick snuck into home, giving the Chucks their first run of the game.

Major was solid for the Chucks throughout the game, giving up just one run in the top of the sixth. The Woodchucks answered with a rocket two-run home run by Brock Watkins (BYU) to extend the Chucks lead to 3-1.

Nate Madej (Central Florida) came in to replace Major on the mound during the top of the seventh, giving up only one hit to the Rockers.

Mike Reagan (Barry) pitched in the eighth inning to record the last six outs of the game in two three-up three-down innings to sweep up the Rockers in the series finale.

The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Woodchucks Princess Party Night. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.