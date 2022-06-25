Wausau Pilot & Review

SHEBOYGAN – The Wausau Legion baseball team dropped both of its games at the Sheboygan Legion Tournament on Saturday, falling to Marshfield 12-7 and host Sheboygan 13-3.

Marshfield scored seven times in the top of the first inning and was able to hold on the rest of the way to beat Wausau in the Bulldogs’ first game of the day.

Wausau managed nine hits and scored in four different innings but were not able to catch up.

Lane Juedes had three hits and Cole Osness had two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Sheboygan smacked out 15 hits in its five at-bats and defeated the Bulldogs due to the 10-run rule.

Juedes picked up two more hits for Wausau, finishing the day 5-for-7 with three runs scored.

Wausau (8-6) will play its final game at the three-day tournament on Sunday at 10 a.m. against Green Bay Southwest.

Marshfield 12, Wausau 7

Marshfield 720 100 2 – 12 13 6

Wausau 311 002 0 – 7 9 1

WP: Mason Pavloski. LP: Gavin Steppert.

SO: Pavloski (6 inn.) 4, Cole Timmler (1 inn.) 2; Steppert (0 inn.) 0, Wes Schneider (5 1/3 inn.) 2, Evan Graff (1 2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Pavloski 1, Timmler 1; Steppert 2, Schneider 5, Graff 0.

Top hitters: M, Brock Bennington 2×3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Homolka 2×5, RBI; Riley Bauman 2 runs; Nick Urban 3×5, 3 runs, RBI; Timmler 1×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Carsten Jirschele 3×3, 2B, 4 RBI. W, Lane Juedes 3×4, 2 runs, RBI; Steppert 2B, RBI; Bryce Heil 2B, RBI; Cole Osness 2 RBI; Nate Woehlert 2×4, 2B, RBI.

Records: Marshfield 9-6; Wausau 8-5.

Sheboygan 13, Wausau 3

Wausau 100 20 – 3 4 2

Sheboygan 500 44 – 13 15 2

WP: Norrds. LP: Woehlert.

SO: Woehlert (4 2/3 inn.) 6; Norrds 4. BB: Woehlert 1; Norrds 0.

Top hitters: W, Juedes 2×3, 2B; Jesse Osness RBI; Evan Graff 1×2, RBI. S, Ames 2×4, 3B, 3 runs, RBI: Nikolai 3×4, 2 runs, RBI; Merry 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Salm 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Damrow 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Herzog 1×3, 2B; Hilbelink 2×2, 2 runs.

Records: Wausau 8-6; Sheboygan not reported.