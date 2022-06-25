Wausau Pilot & Review

SHEBOYGAN – Wausau scored multiple runs in four of its five at-bats and defeated Green Bay Southwest 19-2 in its opening game at the Sheboygan Legion Tournament on Friday.

The Bulldogs (8-4) pounded out 21 hits in just five innings as they rolled to the win.

Nine Wausau players had multiple hits and six knocked in at least two runs in the victory.

Gavin Steppert had a single, a double and a triple, with two RBI, and Jesse Osness and Cole Osness both also contributed three hits for Wausau.

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.

Wausau 19, Green Bay Southwest 2

Wausau 366 04 – 19 21 3

Green Bay Southwest 020 00 – 2 3 4

WP: Jesse Osness. LP: Bruley.

SO: J. Osness 4; Bruley (2 2/3 inn.) 2, Werz (1/3 inn.) 0, Eliconnaher (2 inn.) 1. BB: J. Osness 3; Bruley 4, Werz 0, Eliconnaher 0.

Top hitters: W, Lane Juedes 2×5, 2 runs, RBI; Gavin Steppert 3×5, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; J. Osness 3×4, 3 runs, RBI; Cole Osness 3×3, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Wes Schneider 2×3, 3 RBI; Nate Woehlert 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dylan Ackermann 2×2, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Evan Graff 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryan Rasmussen 2×2, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau 8-4; Green Bay Southwest not reported.