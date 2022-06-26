For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (14-12) scored early and often in a decisive 14-4 win over the Wausau Woodchucks (12-14) in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday afternoon at Herr-Baker Field.

With this series sweep, the Dock Spiders now lead the season series 4-2. These teams will not meet again until July 23.

Starter Ryan Eiermann (Southeastern) lasted just one-plus inning in his shortest start of the season. He surrendered a three-run homer to Cole Messina, who wound up just a single shy of the cycle in the win.

Caleb Rutledge (Stephen F. Austin) took over, allowing an unearned run in the third inning that put the Spiders on top 4-0.

Messina tripled in the fourth, bringing home two of the Spiders’ seven runs in that inning. He would finish with seven RBI in the game, adding a two-run double in the fifth before grounding out to shortstop Brock Watkins (BYU), who made a lunging play in the seventh.

The Woodchucks faced a 14-0 deficit before the offense came to life late. A two-RBI single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) put the Chucks on the board in the sixth, scoring Camden Janik (Illinois) and Dwight Allen (Georgia).

In the next inning, Brent Widder (Evansville) lined an RBI single into center field, plating Zach Levenson (Miami). Widder now owns a 15 game on-base streak.

Janik drove in Dorraugh for the final run of the game in the top of the eighth, giving Wausau their 10th hit.

Tyler Denu (Evansville) pitched two scoreless innings of relief, tallying two strikeouts late in the loss. He hasn’t given up a run over his past two outings.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Monday to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. Monday’s game is the Festival Foods Family Four Pack night, where you can get four reserved bleacher seats, four Festival Foods brats, and four sodas for just $45. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.