Committee Member Needed. Monk Botanical Gardens needs volunteers to serve on one of their many committees to help influence the direction and success of the gardens. Committees include special events, grounds, finance, development, governance, human resources, and inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. If you have questions, email info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309.

Volunteer at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest. Volunteers are needed to help direct cars to parking spots, assist in the soda booths and keeping the grounds clean for the following shifts: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3 p.m.-7 p.m., and 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Event will run July 8-10. To learn more, visit the Taste N’ Glow website or contact Jean at jslaktoski@rewausau.com.

Store Donation Intake Volunteers Needed. Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is looking for volunteers on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon to accept incoming donations and prep them for our retail store. The Habitat Store accepts donations of building materials and supplies, such as doors, cabinets, hardware, appliances, etc. In turn, these items are sold to help fund the Habitat homes that are built for our partner families. If interested, email office@habitatwausau.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Homemade Cards Needed. Heartland Hospice is looking for homemade cards from scrapbookers. Some of the cards they are looking for are sympathy, thinking of you, anniversary and blank cards. If interested in donating cards, contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.cottrell@promedica.org.

Sweatpants and Sweatshirts of All Sizes Needed. North Central Health Care is in need of new or gently used sweatpants, sweatshirts, lounging pants and sweaters (men’s and women’s). All sizes welcome. Contact 715-848-4450 for more information or email volunteer@norcen.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County