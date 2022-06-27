Myron Esselman

Myron “Mike” Esselman entered into eternal life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at age 95.

Born in Athens, Wisconsin to Herman and Lena (Dahl). He was a man of faith and committed to family. Preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Fern (Jonas), daughter Merry (Lee) Malak, one grandson, two sisters and four brothers. Survived by daughter Rita, four grandsons – Michael (Julie), Jerry (Janice), Patrick (Rose) and Alan (Leslie) Malak – 8 great-grandchildren, brother Edward, and many dear nieces and nephews.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Philipines during WWII. After service, he attended MSOE majoring in electrical engineering. He worked in Wausau at Snap Electric and then Kraft Foods. Following the death of his wife in 2020, he moved to Elm Grove to live with his daughter. He loved nature, and enjoyed hunting and fishing especially at their cottage in Conover. He was a master carpenter and could fix everything. He enjoyed bicycling, cross-country skiing, various sports and puzzles.

Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. 2nd St, Wausau.Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity are suggested.

Dorothy A. Yaeger

Dorothy A. Yaeger, 93 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born on August 28, 1928, in Eland, the daughter of Werner and Laura (Buss) Wolfinger. On July 8, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to John Yaeger in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1993.

Dorothy was employed at the Eland Post Office for some time and then became a stay-at-home mother to raise her family. In her later years, she was proud to be able to work at Wagner Shell in Wittenberg. Dorothy enjoyed her time there visiting with people and was a great ambassador to the company until her retirement in 2020. Dorothy was very active in her community and church and was a poll worker in the Village of Wittenberg for many years. She also spent many Friday’s volunteering at Homme Home taking many residents to Mass. She was an avid sports enthusiast and was the score keeper for the Eland BABA baseball team for many years. She enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers, Marquette Golden Eagles, Milwaukee Bucks and NASCAR and attended many games and races throughout the years.

Dorothy was a very kind and generous person and would often help individuals or families without them knowing.

Dorothy loved and cherished her family and enjoyed the family get-togethers and adventures. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Patricia) Yaeger, Joel Yaeger, Mary (Tim) Dorin, Melissa Wagner, Peter (Leslie) Yaeger, Paul (Cindy) Yaeger, Catherine Yaeger, Peggy (Gene) Gretzlock, Polly (Scott) Zyduck, Julie (Dan) Stewart, Amy Radtke and Matthew Yaeger; 27 grandchildren, Jeff, Alexandra, Rylie, Sean, Charlie, Michael, Amanda, Abby, Emma, Meghan, Carly, Claudia, Manuela, Kaden, Molly, Isaiah, Malery, Calleb, Lydiah, Jacey, Jack, Simon, Johnny, Kit, Matthew, Adam and Elizabeth; 28 great grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Sharon; brother-in-law, Dave Norrbom and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughters Laura and in infancy, Ann; son-in-law, Howard Wagner; grandsons, Dustin Yaeger and David Yaeger; siblings and in-laws, Alice (“Shorty”) Steebs, Kay Norrbom, Jim (Charlotte) Yaeger and Robert Sharon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. The Rev. John Girotti and Fr. Matthew Settle will concelebrate. Burial will take place in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home on Thursday, beginning at 4:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will then continue on Friday from 9:00am until 10:30am at the funeral home prior to the Mass at church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.