Wausau Pilot & Review

SHEBOYGAN – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Green Bay Southwest 8-5 in its final game at the Sheboygan Legion Tournament on Sunday.

Wausau finished the three-day tournament with a 1-3 record and are now 9-6 this summer.

Evan Graff threw four shutout innings in relief to earn the win for the Bulldogs, and also had a pair of hits.

Lane Juedes led the offense with a single, a double, a triple and two runs scored. Cole Osness added two hits and drove in a pair for Wausau.

Wausau will play at Wisconsin Rapids on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Wausau 8, Green Bay Southwest 5

Green Bay Southwest 122 000 0 – 5 4 2

Wausau 001 142 x – 8 9 1

WP: Evan Graff. LP: Nelson.

SO: Nelson 3; Wyatt Stahel (3 inn.) 2, Graff (4 inn.) 2. BB: Nelson 1; Stahel 5, Graff 1.

Top hitters: GB, Wanek 2×3, RBI. W, Lane Juedes 3×3, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Cole Osness 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dylan Ackermann 3B, RBI; Graff 2×3.

Records: Green Bay Southwest not reported; Wausau 9-6.