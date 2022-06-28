WAUSAU – The AMI Community Vaccine Clinic on the Northcentral Technical College campus will move to the NTC Alternative High School at 2520 North 14th Ave., effective July 5.

The clinic will continue to operate on the NTC campus through the last week of June from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Hours at the new location are expected to be the same.

All approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available at the Community Vaccine Clinic. Individuals seeking to confirm availability should call 844-684-1064 or visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov.