WAUSAU – Four Aspirus pharmacy residents took the next step in their careers when they graduated from the Aspirus Pharmacy Residency Program June 22.

The group of residents spent the past year participating in a broad range of clinical experiences with a focus on inpatient acute care, drug information and pharmacy practice management.

“They’ve experienced a lot and had a great opportunity to learn during a very challenging moment in time,” says Aspirus System Pharmacy Director Jill Michaud in a news release.

Pharmacy resident projects (Hometown)

Nate Tvedten (Rhinelander): Implemented a screening and treatment pathway for the initial management of depression in an outpatient oncology clinic.

Cheefeng Lee (Appleton): Optimized glycemia management in pregnancy using a pharmacist-managed protocol in a community hospital.

Logan Wanca (Antigo): Implemented system standardization of pharmacist intervention documentation.

Danielle Sabraski (Champlin, Minnesota): Conducted a high-cost medication formulary review in a growing, community-based health system.

Three of the four residents have accepted positions to work at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The next trio of graduates started the residency program this month and will begin their contribution to the future of pharmacy in the community.

Learn more about the Aspirus Pharmacy Residency at www.aspirus.org/pharmacy-residency.