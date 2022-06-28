Drunken driving, disorderly conduct, underage drinking and recklessly endangering safety among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for June 20 through June 26.

On June 22, deputies were alerted to a possible drunk driver in the area of Highway 51 and Highway Q in the town of Pine River. The first deputy in the area located the suspect vehicle and stopped it for the reported violation. The driver, a 39-year-old Merrill man, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was placed under arrest for first offense OWI and operating without a license.

On June 23, deputies were called to an address on Sunset Drive in the town of Merrill for a reported domestic disturbance. It was reported that a 17-year-old Merrill man was assaulting his sister, an 18-year-old woman, and his mother, a 41-year-old woman, both of Merrill. The 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for a count of disorderly conduct.

On June 24, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the city of Merrill. When stopped, the driver, a 41-year-old Merrill woman, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The woman was arrested for first offense OWI.

On June 24, a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding, 94 mph in a 55 mph zone. The violation took place on Highway 17 near Prairie Drive in the town of Schley. When stopped, the driver, a 19-year-old Merrill man was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. As a result, the driver was arrested for a first offense OWI and underage drinking.

On June 24, a deputy on routine patrol observed a vehicle that was weaving on the road appearing to be a possible impaired driver. The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 29-year-old Wild Rose man, who was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for second offense drunk driving and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On June 26, a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, a 19-year-old Merrill woman, was found to have been consuming an intoxicating beverage. The driver was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. The woman was later released to a responsible party.

On June 26, a deputy on routine patrol observed a vehicle that was being operated in a suspicious manner on Cattail Lane near Highway S in the town of Bradley. While following the vehicle the driver twice pulled into a private driveway to try and throw off the deputy. After the second driveway, the deputy and a backup deputy made contact with the vehicle and found that the driver, a 19-year-old Tomahawk man, had fled on foot into the woods. After a short time, the driver returned and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for OWI. The driver was later brought to the Lincoln County Jail.

On June 26, deputies assisted the Merrill Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. A Merrill police officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a registration violation. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled a foot, then in his vehicle. The pursuit continued through the city of Merrill and entered into the town of Pine River. At this point, deputies took over the pursuit as it continued east on Highway 64. Speeds approached 105 mph to 110 mph. The driver, a 32-year-old Merrill man, traveled north on Highway X until his vehicle left the road and crashed in the area of Highway X and Highway C. After a brief foot chase, the driver was taken into custody. The man was booked on a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting an officer. There also was a warrant for the man’s arrest through Marathon County.

During this week there was eight reported car deer crashes.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department