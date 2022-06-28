WAUSAU – We can hear the music already!

The Northwoods Marching Band, made up of musicians from Wausau East, Antigo, D.C. Everest, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Three Lakes high schools, will gather June 30 at Wausau East High School to receive its official invitation to participate in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Tournament of Roses Parade President Amy Wainscott, a Northland Pines High School graduate, has been working for years to help assemble a first-of-its-kind all-area marching band to perform during her year as Rose Parade president.

The Northwoods Marching Band began rehearsing this summer to prepare for the Jan. 2, 2023, parade and will perform “Beautiful Wisconsin,” composed by retired UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone.

The June 30 schedule

9 a.m.: Bands will meet in the Wausau East High School Auditorium for announcements, schedule.

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Rehearsal in the parking lot of Wausau East High School.

10:30 a.m.: Official invitation ceremony in the Wausau East High School Auditorium. Presentation of Official Invite Flags, remarks from Tournament of Roses Parade President Amy Wainscott, Retired UW Band Director Mike Leckrone, and other local officials.

At about 11:30 a.m.: The Northwoods Marching Band will rehearse; following a

demo route from Wausau East to Horace Mann Middle School. Route: Wausau East to 18th Street – North on 18th Street – West on Sell Street – Through Horace Mann Middle School’s parking lot – Back to Wausau East. 12:45 p.m.: Final remarks/announcements/dismissal

July 4 parade performances

Ahead of its Tournament of Roses Parade appearance, the Northwoods Marching Band will participate in various July 4 parades, including those in Three Lakes, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Lake Tomahawk, Minocqua and Antigo.

Travel donations appreciated

Donations for travel expenses to the July 4 parades and the Tournament of Roses Parade are being accepted. To contribute, contact the participating schools’ band directors.