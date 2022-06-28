Wausau Pilot & Review

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield.

Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using.

Ms. Sigmund is descried as 5’1″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes. She was last reported to have reddish/orange dyed hair. She commonly wears heavier clothing, even in the summer months, but no description of her most recent apparel was provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Everest Metro Police Dept. at 715-359-4202.