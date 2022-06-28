Dave Nyman

MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Dave Nyman as chief operating officer.

Nyman has over 25 years of health care experience on both the provider and the payor sides including contracting, recruitment and strategic planning all focused on optimizing the performance of health organizations.

“We’re pleased to have Dave as our new chief operating officer,” said Krista Hoglund, CEO of Security Health Plan, in a news release. “His deep expertise in a wide variety of health care operational areas will help support Security Health Plan’s growth and ensure we continue to improve members’ lives by offering a high-quality health coverage experience, while keeping costs under control.”

Most recently, Nyman served as director of payor strategy and network contracting for Marshfield Clinic Health System where he provided leadership to enhance quality, reduce costs and improve provider network performance.

Nyman holds an MBA with a concentration in health organization management from Texas Tech University and a bachelor’s from the University of Texas at El Paso.