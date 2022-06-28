Wausau Pilot & Review

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Tuesday for Wausau and surrounding communities with storms in the forecast through Thursday night.

The watch impacts Marathon County and 14 additional counties in north central Wisconsin and is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening, some of them severe and producing strong winds and large hail.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday night as well. Strong or severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Southerly winds may gusts between 30 to 40 mph on Thursday, which may result in difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

Weather officials caution residents to keep an eye on the the forecast and have a way to get the latest weather information, including any watches or warnings. If you must be outdoors in the risk area, have alternate plans in place, including knowing where the nearest sturdy shelter is, in the event severe weather threatens your area.