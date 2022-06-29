Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious combination of mango, orange and cranberry. The Mixed Mango Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!
Cocktail of the Week: Mango Martini
- 2 oz Mango Vodka
- 1 oz Cranberry juice
- 2 oz Orange juice
- Cherry, for garnish
To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cherry, then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.