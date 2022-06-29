Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club! Stop by any location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

From July 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making an exfoliating salt body scrub. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

From July 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jeweled treasure chest using a paper template, craft jewels and more! Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between July 1 and July 30 to pick up a craft kit for making a Harry Potter-inspired magic wand. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on July 5 from 10:30-11 a.m. Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the lawn outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

The Marathon County Public Library’s Little Art Exhibit will be on display at the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, from July 5-18 and at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, from July 25-Aug. 6. The gallery contains mini works of art created by community members. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Kids and families can attend Family Story Time outdoors on July 6 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on July 7 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, for Outdoor Story Time. Story time will be held on July 7 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

All ages are invited to learn how to upcycle T-shirts by turning them into stylish and functional reusable bags during a free event on July 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Bring your own T-shirt. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.