Hey there! I’m Bella! I’m a big, loving girl who is excited to find her forever home. I can be a bit shy at first, but once I get to know you I promise to be your BFF forever! I love to play with toys and think treats are the best thing to exist. If you are looking for a big lap warmer, you should come and meet me.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.