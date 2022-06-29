Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – A late comeback attempt from Wausau fell a run short as Stevens Point held off the Bulldogs 5-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League baseball game Wednesday at Bukolt Park.

Stevens Point scored three times in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Tyler Giese and a two-run double by Deacan Koback to pull ahead 4-2. The Sixers added another tally in the sixth as Asher Jordan, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch.

Wausau mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Jacob Hamann delivered a two-run single to bring the Bulldogs to within one at 5-4 before Josh Opiola finished off his complete game by coaxing a groundout to end the threat for the Sixers.

Bryce Heil had two of Wausau’s five hits and also drove in a run. Hamann finished with three RBI as well for the Bulldogs.

Jordan went 2-for-3 for Stevens Point.

Wausau suffered its first league loss of the season as it falls to 10-7 overall and 6-1 in the WVLL. Stevens Point improves to 6-7 and 4-3 in the league.

Both teams return to league action Thursday with Stevens Point traveling to Antigo and Wausau hosting Wisconsin Rapids.

Sixers 5, Bulldogs 4

Wausau 000 020 2 – 4 5 1

Stevens Point 000 131 x – 5 6 2

WP: Josh Opiola. LP: Ethan Oelke.

SO: Oelke 10; Opiola 6. BB: Oelke 2; Opiola 1.

Top hitters: W, Noah Stroming 1×2, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 2×2, RBI; Jacob Hamann 1×2, 3 RBI. SP, Deacan Koback 2B, 2 RBI; Asher Jordan 2×3, RBI; Tyler Giese 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau 10-7, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Stevens Point 6-7, 4-3 WVLL.