Marie L. Lindwall

Marie Lucille (Kofler) Lindwall, 72, Wausau peacefully passed away on June 26, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.

She was born on January 4, 1950, in Medford to Leonard and Emily (Surek) Kofler. She was raised on the family farm in Rib Lake with her two brothers and sister. She attended Rib Lake schools graduating from Rib Lake High School in 1968.

Marie met the love of her life Dale A. Lindwall while working at the local diner. She waited for him to return from the Vietnam War. They were married June 12, 1971, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rib Lake. They moved to and called the Wausau Area home for the next 51 years. In 1985 they joined two other business partners and started the small business Stainless Specialists, eventually becoming the sole owners. They owned the business for almost 20 years. She played an active role in running the business while maintaining a loving home for her family.

Marie had a big heart, always putting her family and others needs before her own. She was a talented gardener and planted beautiful flower beds. Her cooking and baking skills were second to none. She and Dale were members of the Wisconsin Road Knights car club. They were just starting to enjoy their retirement, especially spending time sitting around their fire pit and going to car shows.

She is survived by her husband Dale, and her children Scott (Gretchen), Connie (Russell) Endvick and Paul (Heather), her siblings Peter and Mike (Kathy) Kofler, grandchildren Branden Anderson, Emily and Elizabeth Lindwall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Vickie (Kenneth) Wudi.

The family would like to send their sincere thanks to all the medical staff that compassionately cared for her during the last years of her life.

There will be a private celebration of life in the future. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jerome D. Johnson

Jerome (Jerry) Douglas Johnson of Hadley, MN, passed away, peacefully, on June 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Jerry was armed with an easy-going charm & a sense of wit. He had a love of sports, especially Baseball, Golf & Fishing.

Jerry is proceeded in death by his Wife, Lois Engel; Mother, Mary Helmke; Father, Douglas Johnson; Sister, Janice Tellinghuisen & Significant Other, Joy Ray. Jerry Left behind his Son, Jeff (MaryJo) Johnson, Step-Grandchildren Samantha & Chayden Bohm, Brother, James (Diane) Johnson, Sisters, Jill (Brad) Engebretson & Joan (Jim) Fleming as well as many Niece’s & Nephew’s.

A Memorial Service will be held in Haldey, MN on September 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Hadley Community Center. A Memorial Service will also be held in Sarasota, FL, to be announced soon. We invite you to make a donation to the Alzheimer & Dementia Foundation in Jerry’s honor, in leu of flowers.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, WI is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy V. Salber

Dorothy V. Salber, Marathon passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 16, 1932, in Elgin, Nebraska, daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Baechler) Ollendick. On August 25, 1954, she married Joseph G. Salber in Nebraska. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2003.

For many years Dorothy farmed with her husband in the Town of Marathon. Besides being a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flower beds and taking road trips with Joe. Most of all she cherished the role as mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Therese) Salber, Marathon, Randy (Mary Jane) Salber, Salisbury, NC, Kevin (Carol) Salber, Marathon, Gary Salber, Marathon, David Salber, Marathon, Lori (Kevin Matzke) Kazmierczak, Wausau, Linda (Jeff) Manthe, Kronenwetter, Mary Mack, Weston, Tom (Cathy) Salber, Mosinee and Mark (Karry) Salber, Weston, 30 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 2 sisters, one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great grandchildren, Corbin Salber and Tessa Newmann, a daughter-in-law, Debbie Salber, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice RN’s Kristi and Lisa for all the compassion and care and also Dr. Ostrander for all her help.

Larry J. Perodin

Larry J. Perodin, 82, Athens passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau

He was born in the Town of Goodrich, son of the late Joseph and Lucille (Boxrucker) Perrodin. On March 25, 2000, he married Mary (Gotz) Eckes. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2011.

Larry was a dairy farmer in the Town of Goodrich for many years. Some of his hobbies included spending time with his brother David in the woods, deer hunting and playing cards.

Survivors include his brother, David Perrodin, Athens and several cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Harold E. Osheim

Harold Eugene Osheim, 73, of Wausau, Wisconsin died Sunday morning, June 26th 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center Hospital Weston.

Harold was born on September 17th 1948 in Wisconsin to Vernon A. Osheim and Marie C. (Bartle) Osheim. Vernon A. Osheim later married Annie Petrowski.

Harold lived in and around the Wausau/Mosinee area for many years. Harold worked at Wausau Financial for Maintenance until he retired. Harold loved fishing, camping, he loved animals, and enjoyed visiting the parks.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Jo Osheim, his niece Rhonda Jo Osheim, his great-niece Hazel Jo Osheim, his nephew Robert A. Zemke (Michelle), stepsiblings Jack and Julie Petrowski, niece Rebekka Kimball, nephew James Osheim, son Harold Jr. Osheim, and daughter Misty Osheim.

Harold was preceded in death by; grandparents Lewis T. Osheim, Minnie V. Schisel, Francis Bartle, Bessie LaFlash, father Vernon A. Osheim, mother Marie C. Bartle, and five brothers Robert L. Osheim, Jerry Lee Osheim, Raymond J. Osheim, Dennis Osheim, and Ronald J. Osheim. Harold’s common in law wife Barb Wojtasiak also preceded him in death.

In place of flowers if you wish to make a donation to help with medical and funeral expenses you can go online to https://gofund.me/3ed4c06a Thank you!

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS