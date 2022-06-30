WAUSAU – In the early years of the city of Wausau’s existence, one poetic observer described the young city as being “conscious of a brilliant future.” From Wausau’s origins as a lumbering spot on the Big Bull Falls to becoming one of Wisconsin’s centers of industry, culture, and history – this program looks at the 150 years of history since Wausau became a city. Learn how generations of Wausauites worked to make that bright future a reality.

“A Bright Future: The History of Wausau” will be presented at 2 p.m. July 16 by Ben Clark, the archivist and historian at the Marathon County Historical Society. It will be held at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St. The presentation will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube Live, and a recording of the program will be available on the Historical Society’s YouTube Channel.

History Chats: The Unincorporated Places of Marathon County

There are a handful of communities in Marathon County that never quite grew into a village or city, but neither have they become ghost towns as other burgeoning communities of the past have. So in July, History Chats takes a look at four of these unincorporated (but distinct) places.

All History Chats programs are at 12:30 p.m., every Thursday, streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They are also available on those locations as recorded programs if you can’t catch them live. And they are now being played on Wausau’s public access channel.



July 7: Bevent

Bevent is rich in heritage. Gisselman tells us what makes Bevent a “melting pot” of sorts.

July 14: Halder

Gisselman shares the history of the small town of Halder found in the southern part of Marathon County.

July 21: Poniatowski

What makes Poniatowski so unique? Gisselman will let us know what that is.

July 28: Knowlton

There is more to “know” about Knowlton. Join Clark to hear about the history of this town.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email us at info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit our website at www.marathoncountyhistory.org.