Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Alexx J. Ohara, 33, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct Amanda A. Graykowski, 35, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping Antone J. Lenz, 58, of Madison. June 30, 2022: Forgery-uttering, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Angel A. Leflore, 29, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Brandon L. Hallberg, 35, of Waupun. June 24, 2022: Possession of child pornography Brock A. Boquist, 32, of Merrill. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second or subsequent offense Constance M. Case, 51, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI Debra L. Drexler, 42, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping Doua Lor, 34, of Wausau. June 29, 2022: Forgery-uttering, wire fraud against a financial institution, theft of mail, bail jumping