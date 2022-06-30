Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Alexx J. Ohara, 33, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Amanda A. Graykowski, 35, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping
Antone J. Lenz, 58, of Madison. June 30, 2022: Forgery-uttering, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Angel A. Leflore, 29, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Brandon L. Hallberg, 35, of Waupun. June 24, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Brock A. Boquist, 32, of Merrill. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, second or subsequent offense
Constance M. Case, 51, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Debra L. Drexler, 42, of Wausau. June 24, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping
Doua Lor, 34, of Wausau. June 29, 2022: Forgery-uttering, wire fraud against a financial institution, theft of mail, bail jumping
Dylan McFann, 24, of Rosholt. June 24, 2022: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Ethan J. Novak, 30, of Abbotsford. Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Seventh-offense OWI
Jessica M. Matuszewski, 33, of Merrill. June 24, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine
James R. Poikonen, 29, of Rhinelander. June 30, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child
Julio Lopez, 29, of Hatley. June 30, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, expose child to harmful material
Marcus L. McKee, 25, of Chicago, Ill. June 27, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver heroin, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
Mosie Danley, 28, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; bail jumping; resisting or obstructing an officer
Milciades Veras, 23, of Milwaukee. June 23, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Alan G. Hamilton, 34, of Weston. June 22, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, on or near a jail; possession of narcotic drugs
Adam J. Banas, 41, of Wausau. June 17, 2022: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license
Tyler C. Johnson, 28, of Wausau. June 30, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Tommy Chanton-Khemphomma, 24, of Wausau. June 27, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, battery, criminal damage to property, intentional mistreatment of animals, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping
Thomas J. Baker, 26, of Rothschild. June 30, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription
Tanner L. Kroening, 23, of Medford. June 24, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, second-offense OWI
Shane S. Brunette, 40, of Rhinelander. June 27, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Porscha R. Young, 31, of Merrill. June 28, 2022: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Raymond T. Greenley, 36, of Mindoro. June 27, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Anna L. Kostecki, 18, of Rothschild. June 20, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer
Brianne S. Rhyner, 32, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked
Christopher Stockman, 39, of Wausau. Bail jumping
Jesse E. Taylor, 35, of Wausau. June 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Douglas C. Marten, 63. June 20, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Jessica M. Dean, 40, of Weston. June 17, 2022: Attempted identity theft to obtain money or credit, bail jumping
Jordan M. Linder, 34, of Loyal. June 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon
Jordan Zunker, 19, of Merrill. June 20, 2022: Possession of THC with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kelsey C. Zastrow, 33, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
Ryan J. Seger, 39, of Plover. June 22, 2022: Bail jumping
Raquel L. Routier, 22, of Neillsville. June 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Paige S. Kennicker, 25, of Plover. June 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa M. Woolley, 40, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Bail jumping
Matthew Brandt, 39, of Wausau. June 21, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Lyndy R. Lucas, 40, of Weston. June 17, 2022: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
Leanna M. Wells, 41, of Wausau. June 17, 2022: First-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs.
Logan J. Dehnel, 18, of Rothschild. June 20, 2022: Possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver
Lindsey L. Bushman, 31, of Appleton. June 21, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Timmy R. Anderson, 64, of Spencer. June 20, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
WANTED: Travis S. Oknewski, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 24, 2022: Forgery-uttering
Tyler J. Carolfi, 28, of Wausau. June 17, 2022: Theft, burglary
