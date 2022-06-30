WAUSAU – The year 2021 was a breakthrough time for UFOs, as a landmark government report prompted many, from members of the U.S. Congress to the Pentagon, to finally take seriously the possibility of extraterrestrial visitors. But 2022 could be even more profound as the clamor for UFO disclosure and discovery continues to grow amid the first Congressional hearings on the issue in more than 50 years.

At 10 a.m. July 1, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes UFO historian, writer and educator Mark O’Connell, along with Chad Lewis, an Eau Claire-based author who researches the paranormal and has spent years documenting UFO and alien encounters in Wisconsin. Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

