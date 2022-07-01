Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured area business is C&D Hospitality, a team that represents several area campgrounds and entertainment venues that make summer in central Wisconsin the best it can be. COO Sarah Krause is the multi-property manager for C&D Hospitality, representing River’s Edge Campground and Bullheads Bar & Grill in Stevens Point, The Tiki Beach Bar & Grill in Mosinee, Oasis Campground in Lake Hancock, and Kinney Lake Campground in Marion, which was formerly Farmer Gene’s. From camping to fireworks, live music and much more, Sarah and her team bring the fun to you with a wide variety of special events during the summer months, with plenty to do and see. Each property is unique, but they work together to create a haven for summer fun for adults and children alike. River’s Edge, for example, features a 1.5-acre aqua park, heated pool, playground, boat dock, laser tag and axe throwing, with live music every Saturday at Bullheads, which is right on site. Now, camping is more popular than ever, and you don’t have to travel far to find the perfect spot to pitch your tent.

You seem to pull in a great crowd. What’s your secret in knowing what people will want?

I personally do all the entertainment booking for all of the locations, and a majority of the event planning at Rivers Edge we try to keep everything fun. Most of it started as “I really want to have a car show with a pin up contest”” I really want to host a color run” We really love to give back and most of our bigger events are for some local charities, including our local fire department, the never forgotten honor flight, kids closet in stevens point, the portage county humane society, and the gilbert brown foundation. We work very hard to make sure that what we have going on will please a wide genre of people. We focus on families and fun at all our locations.

Ultimately, what do you want visitors to experience when they camp at one of your campgrounds or attend one of your many events?

We want to make wonderful memories for everyone that comes to any of our locations and we work hard to make that happen. There’s something for everyone – couples, families, kids – and never a dull moment.

What do you love most about central Wisconsin and all it has to offer?

We have so many great things to love in central Wisconsin. The scenery is stunning, our summers are beautiful, and Midwest nice makes being at any of our properties amazing. Not only do we try to give great service but everyone here seems to work together for the greater good.

What else do you want readers to know?

We have the most amazing owners, Ryan Davis and Troy Clendenning, and even though our properties are big in area we are a local small business. Please come out and join us – you won’t be sorry!

Connect:

River’s Edge Campground: www.riversedgewisconsin.com

3266 Campsite Dr., Stevens Point

715-344-8058

Bullheads Bar and Grill www.bullheadsbargrill.com

3268 Campsite Dr. Stevens Point

715-344-5990

Tiki Beach Bar and Grill www.tikibeachllc.com

1126 County Road DB, Mosinee

715-241-2232

Oasis Campground www.oasishancock.com

N4398 Elizabeth Lane Hancock

715-249-3322

Kinney Lake Campground www.kinneylakecampground.com