Suzanne R. Zunker

Suzanne “Sue” R. Zunker, age 70, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau.

She was born on February 29, 1952, daughter of the late Fritz and Orva (Borchardt) Zunker. Sue grew up on a farm in the town of Stettin. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a youth counselor and later as a social worker for Lincoln Hills School in Irma.

Survivors include her sister, Sharon Zunker of Wausau, aunt, Jean Gabor of Milwaukee and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, no service will be held. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wausau Manor for their excellent care.

John A. Kupsky

John A. Kupsky, 85, went to his eternal home on Monday, June 20, 2022.

He was the second of three sons born to Adolph and Cecelia (Marquardt) Kupsky in Shawano on April 25, 1937. He attended St. James Lutheran Elementary School in Shawano and Shawano High School, graduating in 1955. Then he attended Concordia Teachers College, in River Forest, Illinois and graduated with a teaching degree. Later he attended many classes at UW Stevens Point around Library Science and Wisconsin History.

He taught at Concordia Lutheran Elementary School in Toledo, Ohio, Mount Olive in Houston, Texas, St. Johns in Northbrook, Illinois and in Wausau at Trinity on Stewart. John ended his 40 year fulltime teaching career by retiring in 2000 after 33 years at Trinity and a total of 40 years, but he continued as a substitute teacher in and around Wausau for the next five years.

Besides classroom teaching, he was the Superintendent of the Sunday School and Vacation Bible School (first one to instate the system of moving mixed age groups from one station to the next) taught bible classes, confirmation classes and early communion classes. He also set up the library and media center, made the first banners for the church sanctuary and made trips to Baraboo Circus World with his classes. He also served the North Wisconsin District of the church by being the secretary of the first fulltime board of Camp Luther.

In 1965 he married the love of his life, Elfrieda nee Grandt of Wheeling, Ill. For a life long partnership, which the Lord ended in November of 2008. They were united in marriage at St. Johns Lutheran Church by John’s great uncle, The Rev. Wm Kupsky.

Survivors include his daughter, Dee Kupsky, Ill.; brother, Carl (Shirley) Kupsky, Sartell, Minn.; brother-in-law, Norbert Scheck, N.D.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents and wife, Elfrieda, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Jagodzinski, sisters-in-law, Lanida and Judy Kupsky and Norma Scheck, a brother, Wesley Kupsky and brother-in-law, Walter Jagodzinski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Wausau.

John A. Nowicki

John A. Nowicki, 88, Athens passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 7, 1933, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Anton and Agnes (Witucki) Nowicki. On October 25, 1958, he married Rosemarie Rausch at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. She survives.

John and Rosemarie farmed together until 1993. John also worked at Nowicki Lumber and Tie Incorporated until 1979. They continued to plane lumber until 1998, at which time John retired.

John entered the Army on December 9, 1955. He went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was stationed in Texas three months and was then transferred to Fort Myer in Arlington, VA and became a member of the elite group “The Old Guard”. He was in Fort Myer 19 months. His job was conducting funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. He assisted in over 600 funerals. He marched in all parades in the D.C. area during this time, including the Eisenhower inaugural parade.

After his honorable discharge from the military, he served in the National Guard for two years.

John liked to hunt, fish, go for walks in the woods, cook maple syrup, and make firewood.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie, Athens. His children, Gary Nowicki, Wausau, Ronald (Martha) Nowicki, Athens, Michael (Dianne Ward) Nowicki, Loveland, CO, and James (Ann) Nowicki, Athens. His is also survived by his Grandchildren, Ashley Mantor, Wausau, Elizabeth (Mason) Rachu, Abbotsford, Rebecca (Kaleb) Anderson, Altoona, Emily (Austin) Hannemann, Edgar, Shannon (Jon) Marsden, Suamico, David Nowicki, Rome, Italy, and Marissa Nowicki, Brookings, SD, a step-grandson, Rodney Carlson, Wausau, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren expected this fall, and 4 step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Marcella Literski and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Nowicki.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Agnes Nowicki, a brother, Robert Nowicki, a brother-in-law, John Literski, and a grandson, Keith Nowicki.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church.

Dale J. Imhoff

Dale J. Imhoff passed at home June 27, 2022 at home, age 72.

Dale Joseph Imhoff attended first – eight grade at Sacred Heart School in the Town of Cassel . From there he went to Edgar High School. The day after graduation from EHS in 1968 he traveled to Rockford, ILL to attend Lincoln Barber School. He barbered (4 years) at Ray’s Barbershop in Rib Mountain, Wausau, and then in Brookfield, WI and returning to the area he spent some time at Clearfield Cheese getting before getting a job at the Rothschild in the American Can Papermill. Hired on by John R. Fulkerson whom he used to cut his hair. He began a 44.5 year timeline career at the Rothschild papermill in August 1973, seeing it through American Can Corporation, Weyerhaeuser, and the latest incarnation, Domtar. While there he spent time on paper machines #2, #3, and finally spending 13 years on paper machine #4 before it, the last of the small machines was retired. He spent a brief time in finishing and pulp testing before his final years as a Treatment Plant Operator. Officially retiring in June 1, 2017.

In June of 1974 he married Paulette Anne Wirkus (Willis & Marcia Wirkus). Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years Paulette (Wirkus) and son Matthew and daughter-in-law Ruth (Anne-Zeimet) Imhoff (Sun Prairie, WI), one brother Ken and sister-in-law Jenny Imhoff (Waukesha), and sisters-in-law Susan Wirkus (Pat Palmer), (Milwaukee) &, Mary (Tim) Lenhard (Marathon), Diane (Tom) Birch(Neosho), Anthony (Rebecca) Wirkus (Edgar), nieces & nephews: Lisa Lenhard( Schofield), Jason Lenhard (Weston),Crystal Wirkus (Matthew Ferguson), (Milwaukee), Tristan Wirkus (Edgar), great niece & nephews , Preston Lenhard, Savanni Lenhard, and Oliver Wirkus.

Dale was preceded in death by a sister Lou Ann who died shortly after birth, and his parents Joseph and Eileen (Schoenfuss) Imhoff, Grandparents Joe and Mary (Karlen) Imhoff and Joe and Marion (Kurtzweil) Schoenfuss and Anna (King) Schoenfuss, in-laws Willis B. And Marcia E. (Ross) Wirkus (Edgar).

Dale was especially proud of his DNR Wastewater certifications. He loved riding his 1982 Honda Custom motorcycle, studying German and learning family history, creating chain mail and looked forward to raising monarch butterflies each summer. Also he loved the Stevens Point Trivia Contest which he did with Paulette.

Judith A. Prescott

Judith A. Prescott, 80 of Cecil, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Judy was born on October 23, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Delbert and Rose (Scheer) Shambaugh. Judy was a 1960 graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee.

In 1962 Judy married Michael Bohlmann. He preceded her in death. On August 24, 1974, Judy was united in marriage to Thomas Prescott. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2004.

Judy worked various jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed riding in the pontoon on Shawano Lake. Judy also enjoyed traveling, especially to casino destinations. Judy loved watching nature in her backyard.

Judy is survived by her significant other, Eugene Koehnke; children, Michelle (significant other John Basile) Reinke, Rob Bohlmann, Dale Prescott and Glenn Prescott; grandchildren, Amanda Taylor, Tracie (significant other Noah Lawson) Reinke, Diana (Robby) Palagyi, Laura (Troy) Deaver, Jake Bohlmann, Megan (Lance) Schmidt, Andrew Bohlmann, Kyra (significant other Sean Sergeant) Bohlmann, Dakota (significant other Marisol Martinez) Bohlmann, Jenna (significant other Dominic) Prescott and Kristina Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Charlie, Owen, Cole, Tayla, Bella, Hadley, Avery, Kye and Kade and her siblings, Virginia and Bob.

Judy was preceded in death by her husbands; parents and sons, Chris and Scott.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at John Stacy Memorial Cemetery, Wittenberg

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at John Stacy Memorial Cemetery, Wittenberg