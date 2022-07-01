Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Isaiah Piscitello was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in the winning run and giving the Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team its second-straight walk-off win as it defeated Oshkosh 8-7 in its opening game at the Firecracker Tournament on Friday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau led 6-2 before Oshkosh put up five runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Cole Osness. Lane Juedes was gunned down at the plate with what would have been the winning run, but Wausau was able to finish it off in the eighth.

Jesse Osness and Noah Stroming both singled with two outs, and Dylan Ackermann was walked intentionally before Piscitello was beaned to force in the winning run.

Stroming finished 5-for-5 and scored twice, and Cole Osness had two hits and two RBI in the win for the Bulldogs.

Wausau (12-7) will play Middleton at noon on Saturday as the tournament continues.

Wausau 8, Oshkosh 7 (8 inn.)

Oshkosh 200 005 00 – 7 11 2

Wausau 051 000 11 – 8 16 3

Oshkosh statistics incomplete.

WP: Cole Osness.

SO: Jesse Osness (5 2/3 inn.) 2, C. Osness (2 1/3 inn.) 1. BB: J. Osness 2, C. Osness 1.

Top hitters: W, Lane Juedes 3×4, 2B, RBI; C. Osness 2×5, 2 RBI; Noah Stroming 5×5, 2 runs; Dylan Ackermann 2×3, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Isaiah Piscitello 2B, RBI; Wes Schneider 2B.

Records: Oshkosh not reported; Wausau 12-7.