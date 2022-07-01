Damakant Jayshi

Wausau is searching for a new human resources director to replace Toni Vanderboom, who resigned after five years of service.

Toni Vanderboom has resigned as Wausau’s Human Resources Director. (Contributed photo)

Mayor Katie Rosenberg is working with GovHR, an executive recruitment firm, to assist in the hiring process, according to Jennifer Kannenberg, human resources specialist at Wausau’s HR Department. “The search has not yet started.”

Vanderboom submitted her resignation letter on May 31, which was effective beginning June 16.

Vanderboom took over as HR director in May 2017 after Myle Hite resigned. Hyte served as HR director from July 2014 to July 2016 and received roughly $23,000 in a grievance settlement with the city upon her departure. The terms of the grievance settlement were not publicly disclosed. Hite succeeded Michael Loy, who was HR director between August 2011 and July 2016.

“I am sorry to announce that I have tendered my resignation from the City of Wausau to accept a position closer to my family,” Vanderboom wrote in her letter. Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Vanderboom, who did not respond.

Vanderboom’s base annual salary was $100,817 at the time of her resignation, according to city documents.

Loy’s predecessor was William Nagle ,who served in the dual role of city attorney and HR director from June 2000 to August 2008. According to Kannenberg, there was no HR director for three years between Nagle and Loy. Ila Koss, HR specialist, handled most of the responsibilities of the director during that time.

Kannenberg said GovHR provided a 14-week timeline to complete the process. The new director is expected to assume office as early as October.

GovHR, which helped recruit other directors in the city’s employment, has been selected on the basis of sole source purchase justification.

“We are recommending sole sourcing with HR Gov (GovHR) based upon our past experience, their experience in the field and our interest in proceeding quickly,” City of Wausau’s Finance Director Maryanne Groat wrote to the Finance Committee on June 8. The city’s sole source purchase justification says the purchase of goods or services not exceeding $25,000 may be made without competition when it is agreed in advance between the department head and the finance director.

Groat said the recruitment is expected to cost about $20,000, with half coming from the department’s budget. Two weeks ago, the City Council approved a budget modification of $10,000 for the external recruitment after a joint recommendation by the city’s HR and Finance committees.