4th of July Celebrations for 2022

Abbotsford: July 4 at Red Arrow Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Antigo: July 4. Parade at 7 p.m. on 10th Avenue and fireworks at dusk at Antigo High School.

Athens: July 3. Lion’s Club 4th of July Celebration with fireworks at dusk.

Elcho: July 2. Fireworks at dusk over Otter Lake and over Upper Post Lake

Iola: July 3. Fireworks at dusk at Taylor Field

Manitowish Waters: July 4. Downtown parade at 1 p.m., boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier. Ski show at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. over Rest Lake Park

Marshfield: July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Marshfield Fairgrounds Park.

Medford: July 3. Fireworks at dusk with additional events all day Sunday and Monday.

Merrill: July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later at the MARC Smith Center

Minocqua: July 4. Kiddie parade at 3:45 p.m.. Vintage military plane flyover and parade at 4 p.m. in downtown Minocqua. Min-Aqua Bats perform at 7 p.m. at the Aqua Bowl with fireworks over Lake Minocqua at dusk, at Torpy Park.

Mosinee: July 4. Festival at River Park. Firecracker 5K registration at 8 with racing at 9. Horseshoe and cornhole tournament with pre-registration at 11 a.m. Festival begins at 2 p.m. with food trucks, beverage tent and craft vendors. Children’s activities and bands begin at 3 with a parade at 6. Fireworks at dusk.

Neillsville: July 4. Fireworks at dusk at Clark County Fairgrounds.

St. Germain: July 3. Events all day downtown.

Stevens Point: Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 3 at Piffner Park.

Tomahawk: July 4. Fireworks at dusk at Sara Park or Kwahamot Bay.

Wausau: July 3. Fireworks celebration at Willow Springs, 5480 Hillcrest Drive.

Wisconsin Rapids: July 4. Fireworks at the riverfront.