Volunteers Needed. New Beginnings for Refugees is looking for a group of volunteers to help organize its large item/furniture donation drop-off site inside Wausau’s old JCPenney building. There are two time slots available on July 7: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. If you are available and able to help, email info@newbeginningswi.org.

Attendants Needed. Center for the Visual Arts Gallery is looking for friendly people to greet patrons as they visit the professional galleries, attend art classes, or attend a special event. Shifts can range anywhere from two to eight hours. Contact mmullen@cvawausau.org or call 715-842-4545 for more information or to sign up.

Front Desk Reception & Customer Service Person Needed. Good News Project seeks volunteers who can commit at least a half day per week to answer phones, fill in paperwork and greet guests. Other small duties may be assigned during down time. Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com if interested.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Appliances Needed. Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is in need of refrigerators, microwaves, freezers, electric stoves, washers and electric dryers. Used appliances in good working condition can be donated to the resale store. Proceeds from the sale of your donation help fund the organization’s mission to bring people together to build homes. Contact Kathy Grall at 715-848-5042 or email store@habitatwausau.org.

Paper Products Needed. The Women’s Community is in need of paper towels, toilet paper and facial tissues. Donations can be dropped off M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 if you have a donation to make.

Source: United Way of Marathon County